How to Watch the Wild vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Having won seven straight on home ice, the Minnesota Wild host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI will air this Jets versus Wild game.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Jets Additional Info
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|Wild
|4-2 WPG
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild allow 3.2 goals per game (108 in total), 13th in the league.
- The Wild's 105 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 31 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|34
|15
|10
|25
|8
|16
|49.4%
|Marco Rossi
|34
|11
|11
|22
|11
|13
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|27
|11
|10
|21
|20
|22
|37.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have conceded 85 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Jets' 114 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Jets have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|34
|12
|24
|36
|9
|20
|50.7%
|Joshua Morrissey
|34
|6
|24
|30
|28
|19
|-
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|34
|11
|15
|26
|17
|14
|20%
|Nino Niederreiter
|34
|12
|10
|22
|9
|6
|57.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.