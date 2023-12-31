Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Namestnikov has scored one goal on the power play.

Namestnikov's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:09 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:31 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:34 Away W 4-2 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.