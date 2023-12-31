Will Vinni Lettieri find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

Lettieri has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

Lettieri has zero points on the power play.

Lettieri averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Lettieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:04 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:41 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

