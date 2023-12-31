Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 31?
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- Hartman has scored in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Jets this season in one game (three shots).
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Hartman's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:01
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:42
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 5-2
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
