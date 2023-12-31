For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Patrick Maroon a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maroon stats and insights

  • In three of 34 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Maroon has no points on the power play.
  • Maroon's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:40 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:24 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.