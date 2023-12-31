The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-9) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits put up 8.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Fighting Hawks give up (71.4).

South Dakota State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

North Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.

The Fighting Hawks score only 4.7 more points per game (63.5) than the Jackrabbits allow (58.8).

When North Dakota puts up more than 58.8 points, it is 3-5.

When South Dakota State allows fewer than 63.5 points, it is 6-1.

The Fighting Hawks are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Jackrabbits allow to opponents (35.8%).

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 21.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

21.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Nakiyah Hurst: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47) Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

5.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG% Rakiyah Beal: 4.7 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

