The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) are home in Summit League play versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

This season, North Dakota has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jackrabbits sit at 220th.

The Fightin' Hawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Jackrabbits give up to opponents (71.5).

North Dakota has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 North Dakota is scoring 9.7 more points per game at home (78.2) than away (68.5).

In 2023-24 the Fightin' Hawks are conceding 13.6 fewer points per game at home (62.7) than away (76.3).

North Dakota sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.9%) than on the road (31.6%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule