The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) are home in Summit League play versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Hawks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
  • This season, North Dakota has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Hawks are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jackrabbits sit at 220th.
  • The Fightin' Hawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Jackrabbits give up to opponents (71.5).
  • North Dakota has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 North Dakota is scoring 9.7 more points per game at home (78.2) than away (68.5).
  • In 2023-24 the Fightin' Hawks are conceding 13.6 fewer points per game at home (62.7) than away (76.3).
  • North Dakota sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.9%) than on the road (31.6%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Utah Tech W 79-62 Burns Arena
12/20/2023 @ Nebraska L 83-75 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/29/2023 St. Thomas L 70-45 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena
1/3/2024 Northern Colorado - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
1/6/2024 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

