How to Watch North Dakota vs. South Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) are home in Summit League play versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Hawks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- This season, North Dakota has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jackrabbits sit at 220th.
- The Fightin' Hawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Jackrabbits give up to opponents (71.5).
- North Dakota has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 North Dakota is scoring 9.7 more points per game at home (78.2) than away (68.5).
- In 2023-24 the Fightin' Hawks are conceding 13.6 fewer points per game at home (62.7) than away (76.3).
- North Dakota sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.9%) than on the road (31.6%).
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 79-62
|Burns Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 83-75
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 70-45
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
