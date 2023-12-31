Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Considering a bet on Niederreiter? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:10 per game on the ice, is +12.

In Niederreiter's 34 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Niederreiter has a point in 14 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In nine of 34 games this year, Niederreiter has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Niederreiter's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 26.3% chance of Niederreiter having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 5 22 Points 6 12 Goals 5 10 Assists 1

