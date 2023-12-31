Will Nino Niederreiter Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Nino Niederreiter a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Niederreiter stats and insights
- Niederreiter has scored in eight of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted five shots and scored two goals.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Niederreiter's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Niederreiter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|3
|2
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:23
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Away
|W 4-2
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
