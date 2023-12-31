For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Nino Niederreiter a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

Niederreiter has scored in eight of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted five shots and scored two goals.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Niederreiter's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:23 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 3 2 1 15:47 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:23 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

