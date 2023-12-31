The Winnipeg Jets, with Nikolaj Ehlers, will be in action Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Looking to bet on Ehlers' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 16:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).

Ehlers has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Ehlers has a point in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Ehlers has an assist in 13 of 34 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Ehlers goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ehlers has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 3 26 Points 1 11 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.