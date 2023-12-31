Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Nikolaj Ehlers find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- Ehlers has scored in nine of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Ehlers has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Ehlers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:59
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|4
|2
|2
|16:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:47
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Away
|W 4-2
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
