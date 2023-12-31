When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Morgan Barron score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:41 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:55 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:09 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:02 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 11:59 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:13 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

