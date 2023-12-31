The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Mason Appleton light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

Appleton has scored in six of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Appleton has zero points on the power play.

Appleton averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Appleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:29 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 12:41 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:32 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

