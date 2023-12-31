The Winnipeg Jets, Mark Scheifele included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Scheifele against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Mark Scheifele vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 20:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

In 11 of 34 games this year, Scheifele has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Scheifele has a point in 23 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points eight times.

Scheifele has an assist in 16 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Scheifele's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 5 36 Points 1 12 Goals 1 24 Assists 0

