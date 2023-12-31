For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Joshua Morrissey a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Morrissey stats and insights

  • Morrissey has scored in six of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
  • He has a 6.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:57 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:52 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:40 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:02 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:29 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:37 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:23 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 30:17 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 24:22 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.