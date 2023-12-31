The Winnipeg Jets, with Joshua Morrissey, will be in action Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Morrissey in that upcoming Jets-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus this season, in 24:23 per game on the ice, is +21.

In six of 34 games this season, Morrissey has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Morrissey has a point in 19 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Morrissey has an assist in 17 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Morrissey's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 5 30 Points 4 6 Goals 0 24 Assists 4

