The Minnesota Wild (16-14-4) are slight favorites when they host the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4) on Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild are -115 on the moneyline to win, while the Jets have -105 moneyline odds.

Jets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Jets vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Jets vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 20 times.

The Wild are 10-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Jets have been listed as the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Minnesota is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Winnipeg has won six of its 14 games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-4-2 6.2 3.1 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.1 2.6 5 16.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 4-3-3 6 3.7 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.7 2 3 10.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-0 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 3

