Having won seven straight on home ice, the Minnesota Wild host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Wild try to hold off the Jets on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Jets vs Wild Additional Info

Jets vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets Wild 4-2 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets concede 2.5 goals per game (85 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

The Jets' 114 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 34 12 24 36 9 20 50.7% Joshua Morrissey 34 6 24 30 28 19 - Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Nikolaj Ehlers 34 11 15 26 17 14 20% Nino Niederreiter 34 12 10 22 9 6 57.9%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 13th in goals against, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Wild's 105 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Wild are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players