Jets vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (16-14-4) will aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4) on Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.
Jets vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-115)
|Jets (-105)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won six, or 42.9%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Winnipeg has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Jets.
- Winnipeg's games this season have had more than 6 goals 19 of 34 times.
Jets vs Wild Additional Info
Jets vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|105 (21st)
|Goals
|114 (13th)
|108 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|85 (2nd)
|21 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (23rd)
|33 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (19th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg possesses a 7-3-0 record against the spread while going 7-1-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Winnipeg has hit the over four times.
- The Jets have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over the last 10 games, Jets' games average 9.5 goals, 0.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Jets have scored 114 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 13th in the NHL.
- The Jets' 85 total goals allowed (2.5 per game) are the second-fewest in the league.
- They have a +29 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.
