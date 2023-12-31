The Minnesota Wild (16-14-4) will aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4) on Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Jets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-115) Jets (-105) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won six, or 42.9%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Winnipeg has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Jets.

Winnipeg's games this season have had more than 6 goals 19 of 34 times.

Jets vs Wild Additional Info

Jets vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 105 (21st) Goals 114 (13th) 108 (13th) Goals Allowed 85 (2nd) 21 (21st) Power Play Goals 18 (23rd) 33 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (19th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg possesses a 7-3-0 record against the spread while going 7-1-2 overall in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Winnipeg has hit the over four times.

The Jets have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over the last 10 games, Jets' games average 9.5 goals, 0.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Jets have scored 114 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 13th in the NHL.

The Jets' 85 total goals allowed (2.5 per game) are the second-fewest in the league.

They have a +29 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

