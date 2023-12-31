The Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor are two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jets vs. Wild Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Players to Watch

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has collected 24 assists and 12 goals in 33 games. That's good for 36 points.

Winnipeg's Joshua Morrissey has posted 29 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 23 assists.

This season, Winnipeg's Connor has 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a 4-3-1 record this season, with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league). In 8 games, he has 205 saves, and has conceded 20 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Wild Players to Watch

Kirill Kaprizov has been a big player for Minnesota this season, collecting 33 points in 33 games.

Mats Zuccarello is another important player for Minnesota, with 28 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 22 assists.

Eriksson Ek has scored 15 goals and added 10 assists in 33 games for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury (6-5-2) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .893% save percentage ranks 49th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 16th 3.12 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 16th 3.15 Goals Allowed 2.52 2nd 17th 30.2 Shots 31.3 13th 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 28.7 6th 22nd 17.86% Power Play % 17.48% 23rd 31st 71.79% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.