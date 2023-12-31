Jets vs. Wild December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor are two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.
Jets vs. Wild Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Wild (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSN,BSWI
Jets Players to Watch
- Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has collected 24 assists and 12 goals in 33 games. That's good for 36 points.
- Winnipeg's Joshua Morrissey has posted 29 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 23 assists.
- This season, Winnipeg's Connor has 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a 4-3-1 record this season, with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league). In 8 games, he has 205 saves, and has conceded 20 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Wild Players to Watch
- Kirill Kaprizov has been a big player for Minnesota this season, collecting 33 points in 33 games.
- Mats Zuccarello is another important player for Minnesota, with 28 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 22 assists.
- Eriksson Ek has scored 15 goals and added 10 assists in 33 games for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury (6-5-2) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .893% save percentage ranks 49th in the NHL.
Jets vs. Wild Stat Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|16th
|3.12
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|11th
|16th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|2.52
|2nd
|17th
|30.2
|Shots
|31.3
|13th
|15th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|6th
|22nd
|17.86%
|Power Play %
|17.48%
|23rd
|31st
|71.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.51%
|26th
