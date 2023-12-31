In the upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Jared Spurgeon to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:31 Away L 4-2 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:20 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 28:33 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:56 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:14 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

