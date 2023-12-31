Will Jacob Middleton Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 31?
Can we expect Jacob Middleton finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Middleton stats and insights
- In five of 34 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Middleton has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Middleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|26:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|26:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|27:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:02
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|26:30
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
