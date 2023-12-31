Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Does a bet on Vilardi intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Vilardi has averaged 16:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

In six of 16 games this season, Vilardi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Vilardi has a point in eight games this season (out of 16), including multiple points four times.

In five of 16 games this year, Vilardi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 56.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Vilardi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 16 Games 4 15 Points 3 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

