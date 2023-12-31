The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Samberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

  • Samberg is yet to score through 34 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Samberg has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:34 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:15 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:26 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:29 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:51 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:52 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

