Will Dylan DeMelo Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31?
Will Dylan DeMelo find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
DeMelo stats and insights
- DeMelo has scored in one of 34 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- DeMelo averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
DeMelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:51
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:01
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|25:41
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:39
|Away
|W 4-2
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
