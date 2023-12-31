The Winnipeg Jets, including Cole Perfetti, take the ice Sunday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Perfetti interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Perfetti vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:28 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 10 of 34 games this year, Perfetti has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 19 of 34 games this year, Perfetti has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Perfetti has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 3 21 Points 0 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.