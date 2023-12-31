When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Cole Perfetti score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

  • Perfetti has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
  • Perfetti's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:28 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:54 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

