Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31?
When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Cole Perfetti score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Perfetti stats and insights
- Perfetti has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
- Perfetti's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:05
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.