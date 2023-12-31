When Brandon Powell suits up for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 17 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell has put together a 322-yard campaign thus far (21.5 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in 28 throws on 39 targets.

Powell, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3 2 15 1 Week 10 Saints 5 4 35 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 3 32 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 45 0 Week 14 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 4 3 53 0

