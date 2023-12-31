Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 31?
Will Brandon Duhaime light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- In four of 34 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
