Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Axel Jonsson-Fjallby going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Jonsson-Fjallby has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal versus the Wild this season in one game (two shots).
- Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Jonsson-Fjallby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|8:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|8:45
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|10:47
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|6:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|11:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|4:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Home
|L 3-1
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
