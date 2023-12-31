When Alexander Mattison suits up for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Mattison has picked up a team-best 659 rushing yards (47.1 per game) with zero touchdowns.

Mattison has also tacked on 27 catches for 174 yards (12.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 14 games, Mattison has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He has posted a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1 Week 10 Saints 8 27 0 1 6 0 Week 11 @Broncos 18 81 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Bears 10 52 0 2 11 0 Week 14 @Raiders 10 66 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 2 -1 0 0 0 0

