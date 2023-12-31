Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Looking to bet on Iafallo's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Iafallo vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Iafallo has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:33 on the ice per game.

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 34 games this year, Iafallo has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Iafallo has had an assist in a game six times this season over 34 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Iafallo has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 3 16 Points 3 6 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

