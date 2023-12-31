On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Alex Iafallo going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

In five of 34 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

Iafallo's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:16 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 13:58 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:01 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

