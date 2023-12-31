Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Xcel Energy Center. There are prop bets for Lowry available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Adam Lowry vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Lowry has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 15:53 on the ice per game.

Lowry has scored a goal in five of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 34 games this season, Lowry has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Lowry has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Lowry has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Lowry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 5 16 Points 2 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

