Player prop bet odds for Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Edwards' 25.9 points per game average is 2.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.

Edwards has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 21.6 points per game, 1.1 higher than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 8.5.

Towns has collected 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -118) 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Davis' 25.2 points per game are 2.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 12.5).

Davis averages 3.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -164)

Saturday's over/under for LeBron James is 25.5 points. That is 0.6 more than his season average of 24.9.

He has collected 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 7.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

James has connected on 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.