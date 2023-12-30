The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and SportsNet LA.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Lakers 108

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 3.5)

Timberwolves (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-8.3)

Timberwolves (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.1

The Timberwolves have a 16-14-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 14-18-0 mark from the Lakers.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 8-8 ATS record Minnesota racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Minnesota does it more often (53.3% of the time) than Los Angeles (53.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 19-2, while the Lakers are 3-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are scoring 113.4 points per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well defensively, surrendering only 107.4 points per contest (best).

With 40.7 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota ranks second-best in the league. It ranks 11th in the league by averaging 44.4 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves rank 18th in the NBA with 25.9 dimes per contest.

While Minnesota ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 14.6 (fifth-worst), it ranks 13th in the league with 13.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.3%. They rank 21st in the league by sinking 12.1 three-pointers per contest.

