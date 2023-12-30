Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Pierce County, North Dakota. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pierce County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Rugby High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 30
  • Location: Rugby, ND
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.