The Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter among them, play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Thinking about a bet on Niederreiter in the Jets-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 15:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In seven of 33 games this season Niederreiter has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 13 of 33 games this season, Niederreiter has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Niederreiter has an assist in nine of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Niederreiter hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 33 Games 4 20 Points 4 10 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

