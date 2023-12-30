Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Ehlers are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Ehlers has averaged 16:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +16.

In nine of 33 games this year Ehlers has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Ehlers has a point in 18 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Ehlers has an assist in 13 of 33 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Ehlers hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 33 Games 2 26 Points 1 11 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.