Can we expect Neal Pionk lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

In two of 33 games this season, Pionk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:57 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:43 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:54 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:10 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 2-1

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

