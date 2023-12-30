In the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nate Schmidt to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through 27 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:33 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 3-2

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

