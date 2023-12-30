Will Nate Schmidt Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 30?
In the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nate Schmidt to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmidt stats and insights
- Schmidt is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Schmidt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 3-2
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
