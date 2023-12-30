Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 30?
Can we anticipate Morgan Barron scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 2-1
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
