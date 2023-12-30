The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 118-110 win over the Mavericks, Conley totaled 10 points and six assists.

Now let's break down Conley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.6 13.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.6 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA -- 20.6 22.2 PR -- 14.4 15.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.8



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 9.8% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

Conley is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Conley's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.2.

Giving up 114.5 points per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 44.6 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 14 makes per game, 25th in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 30 16 1 8 4 1 2

