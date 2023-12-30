Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Boldy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Boldy stats and insights
- Boldy has scored in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Boldy has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 2-0
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
