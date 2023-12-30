The Winnipeg Jets, with Mark Scheifele, take the ice Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Scheifele? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 20:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

In 11 of 33 games this season, Scheifele has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 23 of 33 games this year, Scheifele has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Scheifele has an assist in 16 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Scheifele's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 33 Games 4 36 Points 1 12 Goals 1 24 Assists 0

