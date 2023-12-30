Will Mark Scheifele score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

  • In 11 of 33 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated four goals and five assists.
  • Scheifele averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 19:09 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:53 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 3 2 1 18:48 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:55 Home W 2-1

Jets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

