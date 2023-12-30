LaMoure County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In LaMoure County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaMoure County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hankinson High School at Edgeley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Edgeley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hankinson High School at Edgeley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Edgeley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.