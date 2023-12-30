When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Joshua Morrissey light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

Morrissey has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.

Morrissey averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:52 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:40 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:02 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:29 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:37 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:23 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 30:17 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 24:22 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 2-1

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

