Joshua Morrissey will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild face off on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Morrissey's props? Here is some information to help you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Morrissey has a plus-minus rating of +19, while averaging 24:26 on the ice per game.

Morrissey has a goal in six of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 18 of 33 games this season, Morrissey has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 33 games this season, Morrissey has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Morrissey has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 33 Games 4 29 Points 3 6 Goals 0 23 Assists 3

