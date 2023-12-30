The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) host the Minnesota Wild (16-13-4, winners of four in a row) at Canada Life Centre. The contest on Saturday, December 30 starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

The Jets have gone 7-1-2 over their past 10 games, putting up 35 goals while giving up 19 in that time. On 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored three goals (12.0%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Jets 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-135)

Jets vs Wild Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have gone 2-4-6 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 20-9-4.

Winnipeg is 4-3-3 (11 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Jets registered just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Winnipeg has scored exactly two goals in six games this season (1-3-2 record, four points).

The Jets have scored more than two goals 22 times, and are 19-2-1 in those games (to register 39 points).

In the 10 games when Winnipeg has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 6-4-0 record (12 points).

In the 21 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 10-7-4 (24 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 10-2-0 (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.12 16th 2nd 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 13th 31.3 Shots 30.2 17th 6th 28.7 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 23rd 17.48% Power Play % 17.86% 22nd 26th 75.51% Penalty Kill % 71.79% 31st

Jets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

